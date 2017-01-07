Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News
Rider entry list: MXGP of Qatar - 2017 Motocross World Championship
Rider entry list for the MXGP of Qatar, round one of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship...
Red Bull KTM's Sam Sunderland leads Dakar Rally into week two
Dakar Rally organisers promised competitors an edition difficult in navigation and altitude and...
Adam Sterry to make Monster Energy Kawasaki British debut at Hawkstone
Adam Sterry will make his British debut for his new team at the 2017 Be Wiser Hawkstone...
Report: Monster Energy Supercross - Anaheim 1
The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship, opened to a sold out crowd of...
Crash: Austin Forkner - Anaheim 1
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner fought back to eighth after this Main Event off...
Highlights: Monster Energy Supercross - Anaheim 1
450SX and 250SX Main Event highlights from round one of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross,...
First Look: AX Manchester Track - GoPro Onboard ft. Cyrille Coulon
SR75 World Suzuki's #5 Cyrille Coulon qualifying at the opening round of the 2017 Arenacross Tour...
James Stewart releases statement on eve of Anaheim 1
Well folks, James Stewart hasn't given up on racing.
REVO Husqvarna UK confirm Mel Pocock for Hawkstone
REVO Husqvarna UK will make its race debut at the Be Wiser Hawkstone International on February 5...
10 things to watch: Anaheim 1
10 things to look out for at the opening round of the 2017 AMA Supercross season, taking place at...
Ryan Dungey | Anaheim 1 Press Conference
Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey at Anaheim 1 Press Conference...
dirtZone
Bike Tests
2014 KTM motocross and enduro range
With a kick-ass range of refined off-road race bikes lined up ready for 2014 KTM are hoping to deliver a killer blow to the...
2014 Honda CRF450R/ Long term test
With a brand-new Honda CRF450R to play with Ed takes in a long distance trip to the Patchquick Trophy…
2012 Factory KTMs
Bry MacKenzie lives the dream and tests a trio of 2012 factory KTMs – two of ’em world championship winners…
2012 Husqvarna TE310 long-term test
Husky 310 takes a soaking or two but keeps on clocking up the hours with our angry Irishman onboard…
2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 - long-term test
After a small break the DBR wrecking crew are back in action and doing what they do best – wrecking stuff…
Business Directory
Amped Clothing
Based on it’s two wheeled heritage, Amped Clothing is a UK based action sports brand that creates lifestyle clothing for the extreme minded...
Ruddock Racehomes
Based in Berkshire and Established in 1990, we convert panel vans into high spec race transporters for all types of motorsport.
Fastec Racing
At Fastec Racing we started out in 2010 and have quickly established ourselves as an industry leading figure for designing and manufacturing parts...
Gala Tent Ltd
Gala Tent - Award-winning suppliers of garden marquees and pop up gazebos
Langcourt Ltd
Since 1984 Langcourt has been repairing and replating engine cylinders with our ceramic coating. We have been pleased to have been associated with...
