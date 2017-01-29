Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News
Dean Wilson welcomed to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
It has been widely reported that Dean Wilson was finally getting the factory ride he wanted to so badly, and now it's been...
Mookie Fever - Action Ep.1
Practice days at the track, race days at the stadiums, off days, training days, fishing days,...
Streaming Live: Team Suzuki World MXGP 2017 team launch
Tomorrow afternoon Team Suzuki World MXGP and MX2 will broadcast their team launch live online....
Full Race: MX1 at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX
Watch the MX1 race in full from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at Riola...
Preview: 2017 MXGP and MX2 Pt. 1
The countdown has begun. We are now just a few weeks away from the start of what could be an epic...
Full Race: MX2 at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX
Watch the MX2 race in full from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at Riola...
Dean Wilson gets Husqvarna factory ride? The Oakland SX entry list says he does!
There's something very interesting about this 450SX Provisional Entry List for Oakland. It lists...
First crowdfunded indoor motocross practice track for UK
There's no doubt about it. The UK has a shortage of motocross practice tracks, let alone indoor...
Pioneering the Comfort Zone ft. Colton Haaker - Ep. 2
Colton Haaker shares the challenges of competing on a Timbersled snow bike for the first time and...
Full Race: Elite Class at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX
Watch the full Elite Class race from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at...
Watch AX Pro Lites crash-filled race
Buildbase Honda's Chris Bayliss (#259) brings home the AX Pro Lites race one win on Friday in...
2014 KTM motocross and enduro range
With a kick-ass range of refined off-road race bikes lined up ready for 2014 KTM are hoping to deliver a killer blow to the...
2014 Honda CRF450R/ Long term test
With a brand-new Honda CRF450R to play with Ed takes in a long distance trip to the Patchquick Trophy…
2012 Factory KTMs
Bry MacKenzie lives the dream and tests a trio of 2012 factory KTMs – two of ’em world championship winners…
2012 Husqvarna TE310 long-term test
Husky 310 takes a soaking or two but keeps on clocking up the hours with our angry Irishman onboard…
2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 - long-term test
After a small break the DBR wrecking crew are back in action and doing what they do best – wrecking stuff…
Risk Racing Europe
Possibly the most innovative and fastest growing brands in Off Road riding at the moment – Risk Racing Products are designed to make every second...
Ghost Bikes
GhostBikes.com have a huge range of helmets, kits, boots, armour and protection from the biggest MX brands in the world.
Raptor Titanium
Serious about MX? Get the best footpegs available at Raptor Titanium. At Raptor Titanium we produce hand-fabricated, aerospace-grade titanium...
Pro-Carbon Racing
We are a UK company specialising in the manufacture and supply of carbon fibre accessories for motocross, enduro and supermoto machines.
Bigdirt Racewear
Bigdirt Racewear is an independent, family-run business with a dedication to giving customers a high quality shopping experience. We’ve been part...
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
- Damien Griffith
- Location: Ireland
- Age: 17
- Paul Coleman
- Location: UK
- Age: 46
- Nick Brine
- Location:
- Age: 255
