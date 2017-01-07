Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News

Hi! Log in or register to interact and collect addictivepoints!

Former British champion splits from team

Well, that didn't take long. We're just days into 2017 and sadly we've already had a rider/team...

First Look: Hugo Basaula | AX Manchester

First look at Tommy Searle's AX replacement Hugo Basaula (Team Green Kawasaki). This is #747's...

Ben Clayton Supermini save | AX Manchester

Ben Clayton (AX Supermini Class) is one of only three Supermini riders to attempt the finish-line...

Rider entry list: MXGP of Qatar - 2017 Motocross World Championship

Rider entry list for the MXGP of Qatar, round one of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship...

Red Bull KTM's Sam Sunderland leads Dakar Rally into week two

Dakar Rally organisers promised competitors an edition difficult in navigation and altitude and...

Adam Sterry to make Monster Energy Kawasaki British debut at Hawkstone

Adam Sterry will make his British debut for his new team at the 2017 Be Wiser Hawkstone...

Report: Monster Energy Supercross - Anaheim 1

The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship, opened to a sold out crowd of...

Crash: Austin Forkner - Anaheim 1

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner fought back to eighth after this Main Event off...

Highlights: Monster Energy Supercross - Anaheim 1

450SX and 250SX Main Event highlights from round one of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross,...

First Look: AX Manchester Track - GoPro Onboard ft. Cyrille Coulon

SR75 World Suzuki's #5 Cyrille Coulon qualifying at the opening round of the 2017 Arenacross Tour...

James Stewart releases statement on eve of Anaheim 1

Well folks, James Stewart hasn't given up on racing.

REVO Husqvarna UK confirm Mel Pocock for Hawkstone

REVO Husqvarna UK will make its race debut at the Be Wiser Hawkstone International on February 5...

10 things to watch: Anaheim 1

10 things to look out for at the opening round of the 2017 AMA Supercross season, taking place at...

Ryan Dungey | Anaheim 1 Press Conference

Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey at Anaheim 1 Press Conference...

