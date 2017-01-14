Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News

Hi! Log in or register to interact and collect addictivepoints!

Watch Jeremy Martin ragdoll at San Diego SX

Another chance to see Jeremy Martin's crazy ragdoll crash through the tuff blocks during round...

Blake Baggett loops out in San Diego

Rocky Mountain KTM's Blake Baggett loops out in San Diego...

Sam Sunderland wins the Dakar Rally

KTM follows Sam Sunderland as makes history winning the 2017 Dakar Rally.

Ken Roczen to race in Europe

A report out today should but a big smile on just about every fan with the revelation that Ken Roczen is coming to race in...

Huge Jeremy Martin crash at San Diego SX

Jeremy Martin crashes through the tuff blocks, somersaults twice and lands on his feet during...

First Look: AX Glasgow Track - GoPro Onboard ft. Cyrille Coulon

SR75 World Team Suzuki's Cyrille Coulon takes us for a fast lap of the Glasgow AX track for round...

AX Pro Lites Race 2: George Clarke breaks arm

The very unfortunate Team RFX St Blazey MX's George Clarke breaks his left arm during the second...

CRASH: Ramette and Soubeyras AX Main Event

SR75 World Team Suzuki's Thomas Ramette (#1) and Team RFX St Blazey MX's Cedric Soubeyras (#85)...

SHIFT MX 'RIDE ABOVE' ft. Ken Roczen

Watch this sweet new edit from SHIFT MX as they introduce the newest member of their syndicate,...

AX Manchester Head-to-Head Final

Team Green Kawasaki's Hugo Basaula (#747) vs MVR-D Husqvarna's Adrien Escoffier (#137) in the...

AX bad boy runs rider into Finish upright

AX bad boy Ashley Greedy (#33) runs JK Yamaha's Jay Wilson (#6) into the Finish Line upright in...

Jaulin vs Le Hir H2H | AX Manchester

Sulivan Jaulin (#211) goes head-to-head with FRO Systems PAR Elite's Gaeten Le Hir (#17) at round...

Escoffier vs Irsuti H2H | AX Manchester

MVR-D Husqvarna's Adrien Escoffier (#137) goes head-to-head with JK Yamaha's Yannis Irsuti (#170)...

Supermini Race 2 in full | AX Manchester

Wheeldon Off-Road Centre's Ben Clayton (#14) takes the AX Manchester Supermini overall...

dirtZone

Eva Appleby

Eva Appleby

Jan 16, 2017 | View

Beth Hoggarth

Beth Hoggarth

Jan 16, 2017 | View

Tim Greig

Tim Greig

Jan 14, 2017 | View

Phil Lymer

Phil Lymer

Jan 14, 2017 | View

Richard Coughlan

Richard Coughlan

Jan 14, 2017 | View

Nick Morgan

Nick Morgan

Age: 44 | View

Alan Brand

Alan Brand

Age: 35 | View

Harry Foster

Harry Foster

Age: 16 | View

John Elam

John Elam

Age: 45 | View

Jim Northey

Jim Northey

Age: 59 | View

Jenny Rogers

Jenny Rogers: Hi all! Haven't been on here for months, totally forgot about the Birthday message - eek! Not...

Points earned: 96040 | View

Katie Head

Katie Head

Points earned: 85117 | View

Colin Stewart

Colin Stewart

Points earned: 42562 | View

Jordan Lilley

Jordan Lilley

Points earned: 42478 | View

Connor Evans

Connor Evans

Points earned: 37458 | View

