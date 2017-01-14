Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News
Ken Roczen to race in Europe
A report out today should but a big smile on just about every fan with the revelation that Ken Roczen is coming to race in...
Motocross News
Huge Jeremy Martin crash at San Diego SX
Jeremy Martin crashes through the tuff blocks, somersaults twice and lands on his feet during...
First Look: AX Glasgow Track - GoPro Onboard ft. Cyrille Coulon
SR75 World Team Suzuki's Cyrille Coulon takes us for a fast lap of the Glasgow AX track for round...
AX Pro Lites Race 2: George Clarke breaks arm
The very unfortunate Team RFX St Blazey MX's George Clarke breaks his left arm during the second...
CRASH: Ramette and Soubeyras AX Main Event
SR75 World Team Suzuki's Thomas Ramette (#1) and Team RFX St Blazey MX's Cedric Soubeyras (#85)...
SHIFT MX 'RIDE ABOVE' ft. Ken Roczen
Watch this sweet new edit from SHIFT MX as they introduce the newest member of their syndicate,...
AX Manchester Head-to-Head Final
Team Green Kawasaki's Hugo Basaula (#747) vs MVR-D Husqvarna's Adrien Escoffier (#137) in the...
AX bad boy runs rider into Finish upright
AX bad boy Ashley Greedy (#33) runs JK Yamaha's Jay Wilson (#6) into the Finish Line upright in...
Jaulin vs Le Hir H2H | AX Manchester
Sulivan Jaulin (#211) goes head-to-head with FRO Systems PAR Elite's Gaeten Le Hir (#17) at round...
Escoffier vs Irsuti H2H | AX Manchester
MVR-D Husqvarna's Adrien Escoffier (#137) goes head-to-head with JK Yamaha's Yannis Irsuti (#170)...
Supermini Race 2 in full | AX Manchester
Wheeldon Off-Road Centre's Ben Clayton (#14) takes the AX Manchester Supermini overall...
Web Poll
Featured Video
Digital Vault
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
dirtZone
Jan 16, 2017 | View
Jan 16, 2017 | View
Jan 14, 2017 | View
Jan 14, 2017 | View
Age: 44 | View
Age: 35 | View
Age: 16 | View
Age: 59 | View
Jenny Rogers: Hi all! Haven't been on here for months, totally forgot about the Birthday message - eek! Not...
Bike Tests
2014 KTM motocross and enduro range
With a kick-ass range of refined off-road race bikes lined up ready for 2014 KTM are hoping to deliver a killer blow to the...
2014 Honda CRF450R/ Long term test
With a brand-new Honda CRF450R to play with Ed takes in a long distance trip to the Patchquick Trophy…
2012 Factory KTMs
Bry MacKenzie lives the dream and tests a trio of 2012 factory KTMs – two of ’em world championship winners…
2012 Husqvarna TE310 long-term test
Husky 310 takes a soaking or two but keeps on clocking up the hours with our angry Irishman onboard…
2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 - long-term test
After a small break the DBR wrecking crew are back in action and doing what they do best – wrecking stuff…
Business Directory
Pro-Carbon Racing
We are a UK company specialising in the manufacture and supply of carbon fibre accessories for motocross, enduro and supermoto machines.
Judd Racing
We are now proud to present our own range of performance Motorcross parts for a variety of bikes.
H C Travel Ltd
H-C Travel offers the widest selection of motorcycle tours and rentals available worldwide.
MITO UK
The Progrip 2011 range of race wear, clothing, grips and accessories are now in the UK. Mito UK are the sole importers of the Progrip range which...
J and S Accessories
For over 30 years J&S Accessories have been supplying a vast selection of motorcycle clothing and accessories.
Latest Issue
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
Follow Dirt Bike Rider
Members
- LLOYD ATTWELL
- Location: UK
- Age: 38
- Marcus Wilkinson
- Location: UK
- Age: 45
- Crispin Hawkins
- Location: UK
- Age: 46
Track Finder
- Uncle Eddie's Motocross Track Doncaster
- Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster, DN6 7BD
Weather Guide
Subscriptions
DBR Competitions
Arenacross UK Family Ticket...
To celebrate our media partnership with the Arenacross series we’re...