Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News
Dean Wilson welcomed to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
It has been widely reported that Dean Wilson was finally getting the factory ride he wanted to so badly, and now it's been...
Motocross News
Sneak peek at Suzuki's 2018 RM-Z450
Earlier today Team Suzuki World MXGP officially unveiled their roster of riders from 85cc all the...
Full Race: 125 at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX
Watch the 125 race in full from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at Riola...
Mookie Fever - Action Ep.1
Practice days at the track, race days at the stadiums, off days, training days, fishing days,...
Streaming Live: Team Suzuki World MXGP 2017 team launch
Tomorrow afternoon Team Suzuki World MXGP and MX2 will broadcast their team launch live online....
Full Race: MX1 at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX
Watch the MX1 race in full from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at Riola...
Preview: 2017 MXGP and MX2 Pt. 1
The countdown has begun. We are now just a few weeks away from the start of what could be an epic...
Full Race: MX2 at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX
Watch the MX2 race in full from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at Riola...
Dean Wilson gets Husqvarna factory ride? The Oakland SX entry list says he does!
There's something very interesting about this 450SX Provisional Entry List for Oakland. It lists...
First crowdfunded indoor motocross practice track for UK
There's no doubt about it. The UK has a shortage of motocross practice tracks, let alone indoor...
Pioneering the Comfort Zone ft. Colton Haaker - Ep. 2
Colton Haaker shares the challenges of competing on a Timbersled snow bike for the first time and...
Web Poll
Featured Video
Digital Vault
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
dirtZone
Feb 4, 2017 | View
Feb 5, 2017 | View
Feb 2, 2017 | View
Feb 1, 2017 | View
Jan 29, 2017 | View
Age: 25 | View
Age: 34 | View
Age: 17 | View
Age: 22 | View
Age: 24 | View
Jenny Rogers: Hi all! Haven't been on here for months, totally forgot about the Birthday message - eek! Not...
Bike Tests
2014 KTM motocross and enduro range
With a kick-ass range of refined off-road race bikes lined up ready for 2014 KTM are hoping to deliver a killer blow to the...
2014 Honda CRF450R/ Long term test
With a brand-new Honda CRF450R to play with Ed takes in a long distance trip to the Patchquick Trophy…
2012 Factory KTMs
Bry MacKenzie lives the dream and tests a trio of 2012 factory KTMs – two of ’em world championship winners…
2012 Husqvarna TE310 long-term test
Husky 310 takes a soaking or two but keeps on clocking up the hours with our angry Irishman onboard…
2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 - long-term test
After a small break the DBR wrecking crew are back in action and doing what they do best – wrecking stuff…
Business Directory
Gear 4 Motorcylces
You are one click away from the website of Gear 4 Motorcycles, probably the UK's top KTM and Husaberg Dealer.
Motorcycle Store Ltd
Motorcycle Store is situated in West London only 10 minutes from central London and five minutes from Westfield Shopping Centre.
G H Motorcycles
Established since 1984 in Colchester, GH Motorcycles specialises in off-road bikes. We are committed to the off-road sport - Gavin Hockey, the...
Sport Tec
We have been involved with Race trucks for some years now. We have extensive knowledge on Race trucks and converting regular trucks into your ideal...
S and L Motorhomes
S&L Motorhomes "creators of quality bespoke motorhomes for leisure or sport"
Latest Issue
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
Follow Dirt Bike Rider
Members
- Annette Smith
- Location: UK
- Age: 58
- Jason Murray
- Location:
- Age: 255
- Nick Jones
- Location: UK
- Age: 36
Track Finder
- Uncle Eddie's Motocross Track Doncaster
- Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster, DN6 7BD