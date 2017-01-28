Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News

Hi! Log in or register to interact and collect addictivepoints!

Dean Wilson gets Husqvarna factory ride? The Oakland SX entry list says he does!

There's something very interesting about this 450SX Provisional Entry List for Oakland. It lists...

First crowdfunded indoor motocross practice track for UK

There's no doubt about it. The UK has a shortage of motocross practice tracks, let alone indoor...

Pioneering the Comfort Zone ft. Colton Haaker - Ep. 2

Colton Haaker shares the challenges of competing on a Timbersled snow bike for the first time and...

Nathan Watson signs up for Hawkstone International

Maxxis FIM Enduro World Championship rider Nathan Watson has revealed that he will race the Hawkstone International MX this...

Motocross News

Full Race: Elite Class at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX

Watch the full Elite Class race from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at...

Watch AX Pro Lites crash-filled race

Buildbase Honda's Chris Bayliss (#259) brings home the AX Pro Lites race one win on Friday in...

Neither of these guys wanted to win this crazy AX Head-to-Head

Alex Snow and Romain Biela did their best to let each other win this crazy AX Head-to-Head in...

AX Main Event in full with epic climax - Belfast (Day 1)

Thomas Ramette (#1) and Cedric Soubeyras (#85) pile on the pressure for Adam Chatfield (#407) in...

Helmet Cam: MX2 - Internazionali d'Italia Motocross

Go on board with MX2 pilot Joakin Furbetta (KTM Steels Dr. Jack) at the opening round of the 2017...

Highlights: Internazionali d'Italia MX - Riola Sardo 2017

Catch up on the action from the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX with the official highlights from...

Positive 450 debut for Max Anstie

Kicking off their 2017 international MX season, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP...

Report: AX Belfast SSE Arena - Arenacross Tour 2017

The 2017 Arenacross Tour crossed the half-way point in Belfast last night for the second day of...

Injury rules Herlings out of Internazionali d’Italia MX this weekend

Well, we were all excited for the Jeffrey Herlings vs MXGP tomorrow at the opening round of the...

Crash that changed 2017 AX championship?

Could this be the AX crash that changes the 2017 championship?

