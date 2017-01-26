Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame announced
For the last 12 months, Milestone has been hard at work building the latest version of the successful MXGP videogame series....
Motocross News
Crash: Soubeyras and Escoffier - AX Main Event Birmingham
MVR-D Husqvarna's Adrien Escoffier (#137) tangles with RFX St Blazey's Cedric Soubeyras (#85) in...
Josh Grant crash at Glendale SX Press Day
Monster Energy Kawasaki's Josh Grant had a big get off on Supercross Press Day at the U. of...
Report: AX Belfast SSE Arena - Arenacross Tour 2017
Buildbase Honda’s Adam Chatfield stormed to a brilliant Pro class win on the first day of the...
Team HRC Honda update on Ken Roczen's recovery
Team HRC Honda have today released a further statement on Ken Roczen’s recovery.
Watch: AX Pro Heat Race 1 in full - Birmingham
Florent Richier (#2), Jack Brunell (#155) and Angelo Pellegrini (#971) battling for the Heat 1...
Watch: AX Pro Lites Race 2 in full - Birmingham
Watch the AX Pro Lites race two in full from round three of the 2017 Arenacross Tour...
Surgery number three for Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen is continuing to update his fans on the progress of his recovery. His latest Instagram...
Time Machine: Anaheim SX 2014 - Jason Anderson slams Cole Seely
When you really want that win! Go back in time to Anaheim SX 2014 and rewatch the moment Jason...
Time Machine: Indy SX 2002 - Travis Pastrana and Ricky Carmichael battle
Go back in time to Indy SX 2002 and rewatch the Travis Pastrana and Ricky Carmichael Supercross...
Baker's Factory tour with Ryan Dungey
Ryan Dungey takes you behind the scenes at Baker's Factory in Florida.
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
Bike Tests
2014 KTM motocross and enduro range
With a kick-ass range of refined off-road race bikes lined up ready for 2014 KTM are hoping to deliver a killer blow to the...
2014 Honda CRF450R/ Long term test
With a brand-new Honda CRF450R to play with Ed takes in a long distance trip to the Patchquick Trophy…
2012 Factory KTMs
Bry MacKenzie lives the dream and tests a trio of 2012 factory KTMs – two of ’em world championship winners…
2012 Husqvarna TE310 long-term test
Husky 310 takes a soaking or two but keeps on clocking up the hours with our angry Irishman onboard…
2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 - long-term test
After a small break the DBR wrecking crew are back in action and doing what they do best – wrecking stuff…
Business Directory
Acklams Motorcycles
Here at Acklams our trials department have been involved with Beta for over 20 years, making us one of the top dealers in the UK.
Oakfield Racing
At Oakfield Racing our aim is to supply brand new motocross bikes at affordable prices.
Steve Goode Motorcycles
Steve Goode Motorcycles was established in 1982 having worked in the trade since the age of 14
Chichester Honda
Chichester Honda is situated in the heart of West Sussex on the A27 providing new Honda on and off-road motorcycles, used motorcycles, motorcycle...
Ruddock Racehomes
Based in Berkshire and Established in 1990, we convert panel vans into high spec race transporters for all types of motorsport.
