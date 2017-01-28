Dirt Bike Rider - Motocross News
Nathan Watson signs up for Hawkstone International
Maxxis FIM Enduro World Championship rider Nathan Watson has revealed that he will race the Hawkstone International MX this...
Motocross News
Full Race: Elite Class at Riola Sardo - Internazionali d'Italia MX
Watch the full Elite Class race from the opening round of the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX at...
Watch AX Pro Lites crash-filled race
Buildbase Honda's Chris Bayliss (#259) brings home the AX Pro Lites race one win on Friday in...
Neither of these guys wanted to win this crazy AX Head-to-Head
Alex Snow and Romain Biela did their best to let each other win this crazy AX Head-to-Head in...
AX Main Event in full with epic climax - Belfast (Day 1)
Thomas Ramette (#1) and Cedric Soubeyras (#85) pile on the pressure for Adam Chatfield (#407) in...
Helmet Cam: MX2 - Internazionali d'Italia Motocross
Go on board with MX2 pilot Joakin Furbetta (KTM Steels Dr. Jack) at the opening round of the 2017...
Highlights: Internazionali d'Italia MX - Riola Sardo 2017
Catch up on the action from the 2017 Internazionali d'Italia MX with the official highlights from...
Positive 450 debut for Max Anstie
Kicking off their 2017 international MX season, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP...
Report: AX Belfast SSE Arena - Arenacross Tour 2017
The 2017 Arenacross Tour crossed the half-way point in Belfast last night for the second day of...
Injury rules Herlings out of Internazionali d’Italia MX this weekend
Well, we were all excited for the Jeffrey Herlings vs MXGP tomorrow at the opening round of the...
Crash that changed 2017 AX championship?
Could this be the AX crash that changes the 2017 championship?
Web Poll
Featured Video
Digital Vault
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
dirtZone
Feb 1, 2017 | View
Feb 1, 2017 | View
Jan 29, 2017 | View
Jan 29, 2017 | View
Age: 34 | View
Age: 17 | View
Age: 22 | View
Age: 24 | View
Age: 51 | View
Jenny Rogers: Hi all! Haven't been on here for months, totally forgot about the Birthday message - eek! Not...
Bike Tests
2014 KTM motocross and enduro range
With a kick-ass range of refined off-road race bikes lined up ready for 2014 KTM are hoping to deliver a killer blow to the...
2014 Honda CRF450R/ Long term test
With a brand-new Honda CRF450R to play with Ed takes in a long distance trip to the Patchquick Trophy…
2012 Factory KTMs
Bry MacKenzie lives the dream and tests a trio of 2012 factory KTMs – two of ’em world championship winners…
2012 Husqvarna TE310 long-term test
Husky 310 takes a soaking or two but keeps on clocking up the hours with our angry Irishman onboard…
2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 - long-term test
After a small break the DBR wrecking crew are back in action and doing what they do best – wrecking stuff…
Business Directory
Kais Suspension Services Ltd
Here at KAIS we have competed in all forms of racing as well as providing technical support to some of the very best teams and riders.
Trials UK
Trials UK are one of the biggest specialist Trials suppliers in the world. Based centrally in the country in Leeds they supply quality products to...
G H Motorcycles
Established since 1984 in Colchester, GH Motorcycles specialises in off-road bikes. We are committed to the off-road sport - Gavin Hockey, the...
John Lee Motorcycles
John Lee and Sons has been in the Motorcycle Industry for many years and we believe that we now have the experience to offer you a valuable source...
MRS
Trading since 1991, MRS are firmly established in the off-road motorcycle industry as distributors for Trials, Supermoto, Motocross, Enduro, Quad...
Latest Issue
January 2017
Dirt Bike Rider Magazine - Preview January 2017 More...
Follow Dirt Bike Rider
Members
- Aidan Collins
- Location: UK
- Age: 34
- Leon Taylor
- Location: UK
- Age: 20
- Decklan Rodgers
- Location: UK
- Age: 22
Track Finder
- Uncle Eddie's Motocross Track Doncaster
- Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster, DN6 7BD